PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — Some Oahu residents around Red Hill are still scared to drink from their tap, even though the Navy and Department of Health said it is safe.

Officials point to the drinking water long-term monitoring dashboard.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Navy has collected drinking water samples through a third party contractor at locations throughout their distribution system since March, 2022. A common question is, ‘Has my house been sampled?’.

“They’re also asking, ‘Is the water safe to drink?’ It is absolutely safe to drink,” said Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Red Hill Environmental Team operations deputy Sarah Moody. “We are able to show that through about 5,100 samples so far, and those results are available online. And we can help answer those questions.”

Users of the website can zoom in on a particular area or search by address.

Davie-Ann has lived on Navy water lines for eight years. Her family was directly impacted by the 2021 fuel spill. They stopped using their tap water over a year ago.

“We don’t trust the pipes. We don’t trust our hot water heater,” Davie-Ann said. “So, our hot water heater has been off for 13– about 13 months now.”

“Many island friends, they’re still holding their breath, worried what’s happening to the local community drinking water, you know, especially the aquifer, the main aquifer I grew up on for like pretty much almost four decades.” Davie Ann, living on Navy water lines for 8 years

Click here to visit the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Safe Waters website.

NAVFAC said water is not currently being pulled from the area underneath Red Hill but admitted trust has been a major hurdle.

“What I often say is our words are not worth a lot right now, but our actions are worth more than our words,” Moody said, “And, so, what we’re doing is continuing to show the water is safe by doing, by testing the water, by continuing to reach out to families, by being in locations like this, to show that we’re here, we’re involved in the community and we’re hearing people in their concerns.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

These information booths are held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month. Locations are announced through the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam and NAFVAC Hawaii Facebook pages.