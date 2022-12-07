KEEHI LAGOON PARK, Hawaii (KHON2) — It has been over one week since military officials discovered more than 1,000 gallons of toxic fuel suppressant was released from a storage facility at Red Hill.

Video of the incident does exist, but it is not being released to the public yet.

After Joint Task Force Red Hill hiked the estimate of 1,100 gallons to 1,300 gallons, officials said publicly releasing video of the toxic release may impact the integrity of the investigation and said through a statement:

“It is ordinary practice for investigators not to release content relevant to proceedings until the investigation is complete. Content may be withheld if the investigating agency believes its release to the public may affect the course of the investigation. This is not unique to military investigations and is common for most government agencies.” Joint Task Force Red Hill Public Affairs

Advocates for clean water were not happy.

“What’s missing is the ‘Why,'” said Oahu Water Protector Mikey Inouye. “They can’t actually explain what is in that video that could compromise the integrity of the investigation into what happened.”

“And the fact that they are hiding this video actually is a little, is a little terrifying,” said Healani Sonoda-Pale.

“Now it just makes us want to know even more, ‘What is in that video?’ Because it’s, why would they hide it?” Healani Sonoda-Pale, Oahu Water Protector

Unrelated drone footage of the site taken on Friday, Dec. 2 was submitted to KHON2 by a viewer who wanted to remain anonymous. The Department of Health said on Wednesday, Dec. 7 that there continued to be no signs of impact to surface or drinking water from the toxic release.

The Oahu Water Protectors said public oversight is needed to clean up Red Hill. They will hold a Walk for Wai on Saturday, Dec. 10 that starts at Keehi Lagoon Park and ends at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC).

Ernie Lau, chief engineer of the Board of Water Supply, will be there and all are invited to attend.

“It’s an everybody thing. This is not a Kanaka or Hawaiian issue,” said Malia Marquez. “This is a human rights issue. We all need clean water, especially for our generations to come, and it’s just so very important.”

“We cannot just sit back and wait for the Navy to do the right thing,” Sonoda-Pale said. “We’ve done that for a year and they haven’t, so we’re gonna taka walk on Saturday, so join us at 1 p.m.”

Joint Task Force Red Hill Public Affairs said video of the toxic release will be made public after doing so will no longer impact the course of the investigation.