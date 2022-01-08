Red Hill neighborhood flushing complete, individual home flushing begins Jan. 10

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 25th Infantry Division reported on Facebook that system flushing in the Red Hill neighborhood is complete.

The task force informed the public through social media on Saturday, Jan. 8. They stated the water samples that were sent to a certified lab have met the Interagency Drinking Water System criteria to move to individual home flushing.

In accordance with the next step of their Joint Drinking Water Sampling Plan, on Monday, Jan. 10, individual homes will be flushed.

Red Hill residents whose homes will be flushed will receive a 48-hour notification from Island Palm Community.