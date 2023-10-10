HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work has been underway for over a month to repack lines into Red Hill’s fuel tanks so that the defueling process of just over 100 million gallons of fuel can begin on Oct. 16.

It’s a process being observed by Hawaii’s Department of Health.

Joining KHON2 in studio is Joint Task Force – Red Hill spokesperson Commander Nico Melendez.

He will talk about what still needs to be approved by the Department of Health.

Commander Melendez will also cover what is being done to make sure there is no fuel spilled during the de-fueling and what accountability, transparency and oversight is in place.