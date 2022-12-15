HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are experiencing symptoms that may be related to the Red Hill fuel spill, you will soon be able to make an appointment at the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific Red Hill Clinic, according to the Defense Health Agency.

Patients enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System and experiencing chronic symptoms can call the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 800-874-2273 to schedule an appointment.

According to DHA, NAL is available 24/7.

Appointments are scheduled to start on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Naval Health Clinic Hawaii’s Branch Health Clinic Makalapa on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

DHA said the clinic offers easy access to Primary Care appointments and expedited referrals to specialty care providers as needed.

The Clinic is to stay open indefinitely.