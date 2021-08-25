Red Flag Warning in effect for all islands due to gusty winds, low humidity in leeward areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for leeward areas due to gusty winds and low humidity.

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday said the warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday and impacts all islands.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly due to strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures. These conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior, however, a Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.

Trade winds are up to 20 mph, with locally higher gusts. Humidity is 40- to 45% through the afternoon hours.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

NWS said outdoor burning is not recommended at this time. Any fires that develop with likely spread.