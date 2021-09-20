Red Flag Warning for Leeward portions of O’ahu, and neighbor islands

FILE – A brush fire near the Pōhakuloa Training Area off the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on the Big Island, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2021. (Hawaii Island Incident Management Team photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag Warning until 6 p.m. Monday night.

According to NWS, a Red Flag Warning means that the critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

HNL Info said Leeward portions of Kaua’i, O’ahu, Moloka’i, Maui, Lanai and the Big Island will be affected areas with East to northeast trade winds with speed from 20 to 25 miles per hour (mph), with gusts up to 40 mph.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

HNL Info said any fires that develop during the red flag warning will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended during this time.