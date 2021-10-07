‘Red flag’ conditions pose challenge to crews battling fire in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews spent Thursday morning battling a wildland fire in Waianae that was moving rapidly due to high winds and dry brush, a challenging situation due to “red flag” conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands due to strong trade winds and low humidity. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a fire at Wehiwehi Street. HFD said the caller described seeing workers cutting grass in the area before the fire started. The first of 12 units arrived at the scene just before 10:30 a.m. where they quickly began attacking the wildland fire.

HFD said flames spread to a nearby canal, which acted as a barrier between the fire and several homes located approximately 30 ft. away. The fire was contained by 1:26 p.m. Approximately three acres were burned. There were no reported injuries or evacuations.

Outdoor burning is not recommended while the red flag warning is still in effect. The combination of strong trade winds, low humidity and warm temperatures may produce extreme fire behavior, especially during the afternoon hours.