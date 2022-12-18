WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The American Red Cross announced it has opened two shelters on Maui as the kona low storm systems continues to pound the islands. The Red Cross is partnering with Maui Emergency Management Agency to provide a safe space for those who need it.

One shelter is located at the Kamali’i Elementary School located at 180 Alanui Kealii Drive in Kīhei.

The other shelter is located at the War Memorial Stadium Complex at 700 Halia Nakoa Street in Wailuku.

Caseworkers with the Red Cross will be available for those who need immediate assistance.

Those needing to utilize these shelters are asked to bring anything with you that you may need for the stay: food, bedding, medicine, important documents and PPE.

The shelters are allowing pets as long as they are kenneled in hard case carriers.

The Red Cross is asking that families create or follow evacuation plans that allow for two different routes of escape.

Ensure that your communications are trustworthy; fully charge your mobile batteries and use an external battery if possible.