HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager is also a long time West Side Maui resident and spoke as not only a disaster coordinator, but as a long time resident of the community.

“I have to be honest I am so busy, I haven’t really had time to process,” said Jenny Worth, American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager. “I made my way into Lahaina for the first time today and I’m still not really accepting reality.”

She added, in the upcoming weeks she may stop being numb to the realization and have an answer, but for now, it’s too much.

When asked what the people of Maui need, she responded with support, which she is glad to report, they have received much of.

The American Red Cross had 240 volunteers and more recently onboarded 1,400 more.

“That’s what we do here, we take care of each other here in Hawaii,” Worth added.

The surplus of support has been appreciated but now, Worth said, they are in need of financial resources.

“My sister called me today and asked ‘What should we do?’ and I said make a small contribution to the Red Cross, but make it personal,” Worth said. “Make sure you say something like ‘This is for my sister Jenny in Maui who’s taking care of her community’ or ‘This is for the hostess at Lahaina Grill who gave me such a wonderful night on my honeymoon.'”

“I think making it personal will make it personal for us too.”