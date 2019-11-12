Red Cross CEO Coralie Chun Matayoshi to retire at year-end

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Coralie Chun Matayoshi, CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region, will retire after 16-1/2 years of service to the humanitarian organization.

Together with passionate and dedicated volunteer leadership, Matayoshi was able to build a strong organization that will continue to respond to disasters, teach preparedness and lifesaving skills, and support military families in times of crisis.

“I am at a wonderful point in my life. My husband retired 2 years ago, our 3 kids are all grown and successful, and we are looking forward to traveling the world (even during hurricane season), playing more tennis, enjoying more sunsets, and pursuing volunteer opportunities and other passions,” said Matayoshi.

Matayoshi has served as an attorney, judge, and head of several other statewide non-profits, and says that serving as the CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region “has been truly extraordinary and the Red Cross will always have a special place in my heart.”

A search is underway for a new leader.