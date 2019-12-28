HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pilot and two passengers on board the helicopter that crashed Thursday on Kauai have been preliminarily identified, according to the flight manifest.

According to preliminary reports, Kauai police believe the pilot to be 69-year-old Paul Matero of Wailua and two of the passengers to be 47-year-old Amy Gannon and 13-year-old Jocelyn Gannon of Wisconsin.

The four other passengers are believed to be a family from Switzerland, however, their identities have not yet been released at this time.

Autopsies to positively confirm all identities are still pending.

Some of the remains of the individuals were recovered Friday afternoon at the site of the helicopter wreckage in Kōke’e near steep, remote terrain between Milolii Ridge Road and Nualolo Trail.

Recovery efforts were suspended on Friday afternoon due to inclement weather and resumed Saturday morning. Operations are currently being conducted by the Kaua’i Fire Department’s Rescue, Air 1, the Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Kauai Police Department.

Life’s Bridges, a grief-counseling agency, the American Red Cross and the Kauai Visitors Bureau have been assisting the victims’ families.

Officials say six out of seven sets of remains were found on Friday. One set of remains is still missing.

The crash happened in Kokee on Kauai on Friday.

The flight was scheduled to return at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The last contact was made at 4:40 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported that it is sending three investigators to investigate Thursday’s fatal tour helicopter crash on Kauai.

Search efforts were stopped around 3:15 p.m. Friday due to poor visibility and fog.

Families of the crash victims who gathered at Safari Helicopters requested privacy on Friday.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for more details.