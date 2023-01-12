Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu.

The vessel that transported the wreckage arrived at around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The City said in a statement that “The families of the individuals who went missing during the crash have been notified.”