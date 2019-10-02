Bus stop shooting suspect, Theodore Kim, now in police custody

Update: As of the morning of Oct. 2, attempted murder suspect, Theodore Kim, is in police custody.

Court records show the man accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend near a bus stop had threatened to shoot her before.

Honolulu Police identified him as Theodore Kim and he remains on the loose.

HPD says Kim fired his shotgun three times with other people around. We’ve learned that his ex-girlfriend filed a temporary restraining order against him just days before the shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon near the bus stop on Sand Island Access Road and Nimitz Highway. Police say the suspect Theodore Kim grabbed his ex-girlfriend as she was crossing the street and told her to come with him but she refused and walked away. And that’s when he fired his shotgun three times towards her.

“This particular situation is very serious. It happened in broad daylight, there was a lot of vehicular traffic, there’s other pedestrians there. This certainly is a case where it could have been a lot worse,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu Crimestoppers.

Thankfully no one was injured. Kim is 59 years old, 5’6″, 180 pounds, and he drove off in a gray 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a camper, license plate number GTU-725.

Records show that the victim filed a temporary restraining order against Kim five days before the shooting. In her petition, she says Kim abused her and her seven-pound dog. And that Kim has delusional thoughts about her being unfaithful, fueled by his addiction to ice.

She adds that during an argument he said, “he will end this all by shooting me and then himself with his friend’s gun.” Domestic violence advocates suggest victims talk to an expert before filing a TRO.

“You can’t just assume that a restraining order is perfect for every survivor because in some instances like this one there is a reaction or an escalation or retaliation, but that’s simply not always the case,” said Nanci Kreidman of the Domestic Violence Action Center.

Experts can review the red flags in a relationship and determine what to do next.

“And help create a plan for them to put into action about whether a restraining order is good, whether a shelter is good, whether leaving the island is good,” said Kreidman.

Records show Kim has 30 convictions, which include assault, abuse of a household member, and terroristic threatening. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.