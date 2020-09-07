Reconstruction of access road at One‘ula Beach Park to begin this week

Kaimana Beach’s parking lot is blocked off as Honolulu enters its third week of the stay-at-home order. April 7, 2020.

‘EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — A capital improvement project to reconstruct the access road and parking lots at One‘ula Beach Park is scheduled to begin this week, says the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

The access road to One’ula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush, begins at the end of Pāpipi Road in ‘Ewa Beach and provides entry to three designated parking lots within the beach park.

DPR shared that the project will include replacement of existing pavement, new concrete sidewalks and curbs, ADA parking stall improvements as well as new traffic signs and speed bumps.

Officials add that the reconstruction will be conducted in phases to minimize impact on public parking, with the project beginning on the Wai‘anae-side of the park and progressing in the town direction.

The project will not involve removal of five Kiawe trees that DPR says is damaging the roadway.

Reconstruction of the access road is expected to run until spring of 2021.

