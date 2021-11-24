Recent violent crime leaves Waikiki residents on edge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder after a stabbing in Waikiki early Wednesday morning. Sources said a man was sitting on the sidewalk when another man walked up and allegedly stabbed him eight times for no apparent reason. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is just one of a handful of violent incidents over the last week. Police said a 25-year-old man died in another stabbing on Saturday, Nov. 20.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, police arrested a 29-year-old man for threatening another man with a knife. On Monday, Nov. 22, a 30-year-old man was arrested for using force to steal a purse from a 65-year-old woman.

“That’s just not Waikiki, and it shouldn’t be happening here,” said Robert Finley, chair for the Waikiki Neighborhood Board.

Finley said violent crime seems to be on the rise.

“On Kapahulu, I’ve had several reports of people exiting various stores over there being threatened with and struck by people with mostly pieces of wood,” Finley added.

Businesses like Rainbow Drive-In have experienced it firsthand.

“Recently, we’ve been preventing theft and just preventing people from… we’ve had people take plates from a customer; I’ve been physically assaulted,” said Chris Iwamura, CEO of Rainbow Drive-In.

The Waikiki Improvement District said it works closely with the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) to keep Waikiki safe. HPD resumed its Waikiki Citizens Patrol and the City has installed up to 50 security cameras across the area.

“These cameras have enabled us to increase the monitoring of a lot of the places that are popular around Waikiki,” said Rick Egged, president of the Waikiki Improvement Association.

Security will also extend its hours.

“They’ve expanded their patrols into the evening hours, and so that has taken place, and I know HPD has also expanded their patrols as well,” Egged said.

The Waikiki Improvement Association said it will bring up adding more security cameras in Waikiki in its next meeting with police.