Recalled vegetable products sold in Hawai‘i associated with potential contamination of Listeria

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents of a voluntary recall of a series of vegetable products distributed in Hawai‘i. Mann Packing Company, Inc. is issuing this voluntary recall out of caution. The recalled products have “Best If Enjoyed By” date of Oct. 11, 2019 to Nov. 16, 2019. The full list of products and all corresponding product images are available at https://mannpackingproductlist11-2019.us.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. To date, DOH has not reported any illness associated with these products. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Mann Packing will continue to work closely with the authorities to investigate the issue.

Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container. For any inquiries or comments, all consumers are welcome to call the 24-hour customer service line at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com.