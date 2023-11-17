The Hawaii State Department of Health’s Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents of a voluntary recall for certain products made by KinderFarms, the LLC for KinderMed Infants’ Pain & Fever and KinderMed Kids’ Pain & Fever OTC medication products.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The recall is due to an instability in acetaminophen, a common active ingredient in various pain relief medicines.

Multiple health risks come with acetaminophen being out-of-specification (OOS), including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, among others adverse effects. However, there have yet to be any reports of serious adverse events associated with the recall.

The products being recalled are:

KinderMed Infants’ Pain & Fever (2 fluid ounces/59 mL), (Acetaminophen – 160 mg per 5 mL), Oral Suspension; UPC: 850001805698

KinderMed Kids’ Pain & Fever (4 fluid ounces/118 mL), (Acetaminophen – 160 mg per 5 mL), Oral Suspension; UPC: 850001805728

The Hawaii State Department of Health’s Food and Drug Branch (FDB) advises immediate stoppage of using the recalled products, which can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also contact KinderFarms LLC at consumerrelations@kinderfarms.com or 1-800-996-2930 from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. HST.