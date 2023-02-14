HONOLULU (KHON2) — Homeowners in Aiea and Palolo are starting the process of rebuilding after massive boulders smashed into their homes, but the job is likely to take a while as they go through contractors and insurance to cover the cost.

All the recent rain and heavy winds have kept Aiea homeowner Tyler Rameld on edge.

Ramelb said, “I feel like anything can happen, which is a little bit nerve-wracking. But, we’re trying our best to stay optimistic.”

It was nearly a week ago when a large boulder rolled and smashed into Ramelb’s home while he and his wife were sleeping.

Also this year, a boulder caused serious damage to a home in Palolo at a home owned by Caroline Sasaki. The boulder nearly missed Sasaki. These were two close calls; but luckily, no one was injured.

Finance Insurance Vice President of Operations Paula Powell said there is no homeowner’s insurance that specifically covers boulder incidents but said that under these situations, it is important to find out what caused the rockfall.

“There isn’t a clause In the policy that says you’re covered for boulders rolling down the hill, right?” Powell said. “What’s important to understand is what was the cause of loss? What caused that boulder to roll down.”

Sasaki said a contractor conducted an assessment of the damage and estimated the cost of rebuilding. She said insurance agreed to cover the costs; and without disclosing the amount of money, she said it is in the hundreds of thousands.

Ramelb said he is starting the insurance process this week.

He said, “I’ve never thought I would have to dive so deep into, I guess, the insurance and in the fine, the fine prints or whatnot. So now, it’ll be a little bit more of a learning experience for me as well.”

Powell said certain homeowners near flood zones have mortgages that require flood insurance coverage, but that is not the case for rockslides. She said it is important for homeowners to understand what is covered and what is not under their policies, especially living on an island.

Powell said, “We have a lot of torrential rains. We have a lot of, you know, rivers and waterfalls. So, it’s important that we understand where we live and what kinds of issues we may be coming across in the State of Hawaii.”

Ramelb moved into his home in Aiea about four years ago and never considered the possibility of a boulder damaging his home. He said this has been a learning curve and is more aware of the land surrounding his property.