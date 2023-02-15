HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Budget and Fiscal Services announced today that payments for the City and County of Honolulu’s second installment of real property taxes for the 2022-2023 tax year are due Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or agents servicing their accounts. If you have not received your bill in the mail it is advised that you immediately check the Honolulu property tax website or call 808-768-3980.

Property owners who have not received a bill may also visit the Real Property Tax Collection Section, Division of Treasury. The department is open Monday through Friday from 7:50 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Payments can be made by:

Electronic Payment: Pay with a MasterCard/ Visa or Discover credit card, MasterCard/VISA pinless debit card, or directly from your bank account using eCheck. To pay online click here. A convivence fee will apply from the service provider, ACI Payments, Inc., and will be included at payment confirmation. Payment by credit card is also accepted by telephone at 877-309-9117

Pay with a MasterCard/ Visa or Discover credit card, MasterCard/VISA pinless debit card, or directly from your bank account using eCheck. Mail: Payment must have a post office cancellation mark on or before the “DUE DATE”.

Curbside Drop Box: Available 24 hours and located outside of Honolulu Hale (Black/Gray Box).

In Person: Pay with cash or check by visiting the Division of Treasury located on the first floor of Honolulu Hale or with your original tax bill at any Satellite City Hall location. For your convenience, the Division of Treasury is also accepting credit and debit cards. A convenience fee is applied and will be included at payment confirmation.

Pay with cash or check by visiting the Division of Treasury located on the first floor of Honolulu Hale or with your original tax bill at any Satellite City Hall location.

Payments may be made at any time before the payment due date. Property owners are reminded that NON-RECEIPT of their tax bills will not exempt them from meeting the tax payment deadline and will not excuse them from being assessed a late penalty of up to 10 percent plus interest of 12 percent a year. A fee of $25 will also be charged for dishonored payments.

The minimum tax for the fiscal year is $300.