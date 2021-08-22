Real property tax deadline is Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first installment of property taxes are due Monday, Aug. 23 on Oahu.

Property owners can pay online, by mail or in-person.

You can pay with a credit card online at http://www.hnlpay.com or by phone at (877) 309-9117

Those who are mailing payments need to have a post office cancellation mark on or before Aug. 23.

You can pay in person with cash or check at the Division of Treasury located on the first floor of Honolulu Hale or with your original tax bill at any Satellite City Hall location. The Division of Treasury takes credit and debit cards payment plus a fee.

There’s also a curbside drop box located outside of Honolulu Hale which is black and gray.

There is a late penalty of up to 10 percent plus interest of 12 percent a year.