REAL ID enforcement deadline extended to October 1, 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Finance announces that the REAL ID enforcement deadline of October 1, 2020 has been extended. The new REAL ID enforcement deadline is October 1, 2021. At this time, travelers are able to use their current REAL ID-compliant credential with no gold star to travel after October 1, 2020.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Due to the backlog of drivers with expired licenses, they are not accepting appointments to add the gold star at this time.

Appointments are required for services at all of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing offices.

Face coverings must be worn and customers must adhere to the recommended 6-foot social distancing at all times.

Only those customers receiving services will be allowed inside the lobby, and minors or those needing additional assistance may have one additional person accompany them, if needed.

Appointments for both vehicle registration and driver’s license transactions may now be scheduled online at https://vehicleregistrationlicensing.as.me.

Latest Stories on KHON2