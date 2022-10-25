HONOLULU (KHON2) – Real estate sales are on a hot streak in Hawaii with certain homes barely staying on the market and receiving multiple offers.

As the year 2022 quickly comes to an end many people might be considering selling their house and moving to Hawaii.

Last year, the median home price was $1.06 million which was a 22% increase from 2020 according to Bankrate.

Bankrate reports the past six quarters being the busiest in history for Hawaii’s real estate market with some buyers getting into purchasing contracts without even visiting the actual property.

In Hawaii there is currently a housing shortage with many middle-class working families struggling to find a home that fits their budget, is in a nice neighborhood and isn’t a complete renovation.

Because of the current housing shortage, due to record low inventory, many potential homebuyers are putting off buying their Hawaii dream homes.

Tips to consider if you want to buy a homeowner in Hawaii before the year ends would be to hire a trustworthy agent, be honest with the amount of money you would like to spend, look at locations outside of your comfort zone, be flexible about all of your wants in a home and have a positive attitude.