HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many stores across Hawaii are selling live Christmas trees and suggest getting yours soon before the good ones go.

Shopper, Kristie Hamilton said “it’s not too early because I think it’s nice to have a Christmas tree up during Thanksgiving, you know.”

Nine Walmart locations will be selling trees, but the Honolulu/Fort Street mall and Honolulu/Keeaumoku locations will not be selling trees as they do not have a garden section.

If you want to cut your own tree, Helemano Farms said they will have about 4,500 Cypress Fir and Norfolk trees to sell this year. Enough to take home more than one! Jasmine, a little girl shopping with her parents, said they already have two, “one is for the downstairs one is mine.”

Helemano Farms will be open this Saturday to pick out your tree.

Tajiri’s is returning to Ala Moana center by the Atkinson Drive Trolly Depot and will start selling pre-flocked Christmas trees on Sunday, Nov. 20 then green trees starting the day before thanksgiving.

“I like the biggest tree. I really do. I want it nice and tall and full, it’s fun that way.” Kristie Hamilton

They’ll be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day until they sell out.