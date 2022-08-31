HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ready for the Bishop Museum After Hours Night Market? Starting Friday, Sept. 9 you can head down to the museum and enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and more.

Night markets are very popular on Oahu. You can find them throughout the year popping up on different sides of the island.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

At the Bishop Museum After Hours Night Market, you’ll find a keiki zone, bar and wine tent, local vendors selling their handmade or hand-grown goods and more.

This is a great way to check out Hawaii’s unique and unparalleled cultural and natural history all while supporting local vendors, food trucks and artists.

For vendors wanting to sell their goods at this upcoming night market, they are advised to register online by clicking here.

For those who have already registered for the event or have any questions or concerns, you can contact Millwood Ohana Productions by emailing events@millwoodohanaproductions.com or calling 808-531-5050.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Bishop Museum is located on 1525 Bernice Street, Honolulu Hawaii 96817. For more information about this upcoming event head to Bishop Museum’s website.