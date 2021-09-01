Reading paid off this summer for one Kapolei Library student

KAPOLEI (KHON2) – The Hawaii State Public Library System recently awarded Brooklyn Kotrys, from Kapolei Public Library, with the 2021 Summer Reading Program grand prize of four Alaska Airlines roundtrip tickets to anywhere.

“Brooklyn read an amazing 1,200 minutes this summer, and we congratulate her on her reading achievements and for being selected as the Grand Prize winner,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. “We look forward to continuing to support all readers all year long.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

Kotrys is an elementary student and the daughter of Kimberly and Landen Kotrys. She received the good news through a virtual presentation.

According to HSPLS, from June to the end of July of this year, more than 12,000 readers of all ages read and logged an impressive total of 12.5 million minutes of reading.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HSPLS said this year’s Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” also provided participants with opportunities to attend virtual events, talks with authors, and complete online activities highlighting animals, ocean creatures, and more.