HONOLULU (KHON2) — To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System is holding a reading challenge called Women Change Makers.

The challenge is open to all ages and runs through March 31.

Participants must read stories of inspirational creators, brave leaders and bold companions. At least 600 minutes and one book from the challenge reading list in Beanstack are required.

Women Change Makers is among the virtual challenges happening monthly through May. For each challenge, participants must log minutes to read and explore special booklists inspired by the theme of the month.

They’ll have a chance to win lucky prizes provided by the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi.

As COVID-19 cases decline statewide, the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System reopened their branches on Wednesday, March 2. Since Aug. 18, 2021, all branches were closed on Wednesdays due to the high infection rates.

Library users may borrow books, use the computers for up to two (2) 60-minute sessions per day, access free wi-fi and request research assistance.

“We appreciate the patience of our patrons as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back into our libraries on Wednesdays,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich.