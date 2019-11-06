READ: Character letters written in support of Katherine Kealoha

Legal counsel for Katherine Kealoha filed a sentencing statement in September. The statement was accompanied by character letters in support of the former Deputy Prosecutor. Those letters were unsealed on Wednesday morning.
Kealoha’s parents, long-time friends and in-laws all wrote to Judge Seabright to attest to Katherine’s character. Writing descriptions of a “person with immense compassion, integrity and an innate sense of justice.”
Kealoha was sent directly to federal prison after Judge Seabright remanded her at her detention hearing on June 29. She remains at the Federal Detention Center.