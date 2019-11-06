READ: Character letters written in support of Katherine Kealoha

Former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha walks into federal court for a hearing to decide if she should be held while awaiting sentencing on conspiracy charges, Friday, June 28, 2019 in Honolulu. U.S. attorneys want Kealoha locked up now that jurors have found her guilty of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative. Kealoha and her now-retired police chief husband Louis Kealoha were convicted Thursday. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

Legal counsel for Katherine Kealoha filed a sentencing statement in September. The statement was accompanied by character letters in support of the former Deputy Prosecutor. Those letters were unsealed on Wednesday morning.

Kealoha’s parents, long-time friends and in-laws all wrote to Judge Seabright to attest to Katherine’s character. Writing descriptions of a “person with immense compassion, integrity and an innate sense of justice.”

Kealoha was sent directly to federal prison after Judge Seabright remanded her at her detention hearing on June 29. She remains at the Federal Detention Center.