HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lead singer of country-pop band Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox, makes his debut in Hawai’i as a solo artist. LeVox, one of country music’s most awarded performers, is stepping out on his own.

LeVox will be performing at the Aloha Stadium on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Special guests will be Hawai’i artists Kapena, Kaleae Parish, Kalena Ku and Dita Holifield. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Rascal Flatts earned 17 number one hits with over 23.4 million albums sold since their 2000 debut. The band also earned over 40 trophies from music institutions like ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA and People’s Choice.

LeVox will be performing from his new solo album, “Get Down Like That”, and will be reviving some of Rascal Flatts’s powerhouse hits, “What Hurts The Most”, “Life Is A Highway”, “My Wish”, “Bless The Broken Road” and “Summer Nights”.