KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A humpback whale was spotted this morning off Kealakekua Bay in Kona on Hawaiʻi Island, and experts are calling the sighting extremely rare.

That’s because normally during this time of the year…Whales are feeding in cooler waters up north.

“And we’re just like the public right now. There’s not enough data as we’re scratching our head going?” said Ed Lyman, Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. “We’re gonna get more data and try to figure out what’s going on. Did the animal stay. Did it come early? Did it just didn’t miss the season entirely? Is it? Is it a young wandering whale? We don’t know. But what we won’t ignore it.”

Experts said that one risk the whale might be facing by staying here too long is lack of food…But they say right now it looks healthy.

Whale experts will be keeping an eye out for more sightings.

The whale was first sighted by Hawaiian Adventures. They said that while they were cruising off the coast, Captain Andrew Aggergaard spotted something with a blow and smooth dark back breaking the surface.

“As the gentle giant showed its flukes, we were shocked to discover that it was a humpback whale!” exclaimed a Hawaiian Adventures spokesperson.

While this species migrates to Hawaii’s waters during the winter months to breed and give birth, this time is typically from mid-December through March of each year.

“Because of the unique bathymetry of the Kona coast, you truly never know what might swim through,” remarked Hawaiian Adventures Naturalist Amy Aggergaard, “however, a humpback whale in the summertime is definitely high up on the list of surprising encounters”.

The team quickly documented the rare encounter with lots of photos and video.

A humpback whale frolics off the coast of Kona, Hawaii on Wednesday, July 12. (Photo/Andrew Aggergaard)

“We hope that the photos Captain Andrew captured of this humpback’s tail can help shed light on its story, as photo-identification is a means of tracking whales over their lifetime,” said Hawaiian Adventures Naturalist Sam Murphy.