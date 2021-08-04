Rare meteor outburst recorded from Hawaii’s Mauna Kea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An unusual phenomenon raced across Hawaii skies in July and it was all caught on camera.

Viewers should remember to keep their eyes on the screen and not blink, or they will miss it.

The Subaru-Asahi Sky Camera atop Mauna Kea captured more than 12 meteors streaming from the same direction within a 10-second window on July 14, 2021.

Scientists said this rare meteor outburst is associated with a meteoroid cluster. Only a few cases have been reported since the phenomenon was first identified in 1997.

It is thought to be caused by meteoric material breaking up into smaller pieces shortly before entering Earth’s atmosphere.