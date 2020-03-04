Rapid ohia death detected in 5th tree on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Poamoho trail will close following the discovery of a fungus known to cause rapid ohia death.

Oahu’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) located five ohia trees carrying a strain of fungus called C. huliohia. Officials say the fungus can easily spread, mostly by trekking hikers, and can result in rapid ohia death in trees.

Poamoho trail will be temporarily closed until the tree can be removed. Poamoho is a critical watershed and home to numerous endangered or threatened plants and animals

DOFAW is reminding people to practice clean hiking habits when entering forests and hiking trails. This includes cleaning their boots, equipment, and vehicles, no matter the location.

State Forester Rob Hauff says, “We are taking a cautious and conservative approach toward removing the latest infected tree. We want to be sure someone doesn’t inadvertently spread rapid ohia death beyond this single ohia.”