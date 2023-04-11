HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disease that drastically sickens native forests has hit the Waianae mountain range on Oahu.

This disease is known as Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death. It is caused by fungal pathogens that impact native ʻōhiʻa trees, also known as ROD.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, ROD was only prevalent in the Koolau range.

But during invasive species surveys that the Oahu Invasive Species Committee conducted, a 40-foot tall ʻōhiʻa tree was found with symptoms of ROD.

OISC collected a sample of the tree and had the sample sent to the U.S. Department of Agricultures Agriculture Research Service lab in Hilo for analysis.

It was later confirmed that Ceratocystis huliohia, a less aggressive of two fungal strains that cause ROD, was present.

Teams from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife and OISC returned to the fallen tree to keep infected material from spreading.

This strain is less aggressive but can still be fatal to ʻōhiʻa trees.

The DLNR made another discovery in Kaneohe which brings the total positive ROD detections on Oahu to 12.

The more aggressive species are currently limited to Kauai and Hawaii Island.

Ways to protect remaining ʻōhiʻa forests:

Avoid injuring ʻōhiʻa . Open wounds on ʻōhiʻa are an entry point for disease spores. The disease can also spread from tree to tree on machetes or other tools.

. Open wounds on ʻōhiʻa are an entry point for disease spores. The disease can also spread from tree to tree on machetes or other tools. Don’t transport ʻōhiʻa inter-island.

Don’t move ʻōhiʻa wood or vegetation .

. Clean your hiking boots/gear/tools . Scrub off all dirt and spray boot soles and tools with 70% rubbing alcohol, wash your clothes in hot water, and use a dryer to ensure the disease is not spread on boots and clothing.

. Scrub off all dirt and spray boot soles and tools with 70% rubbing alcohol, wash your clothes in hot water, and use a dryer to ensure the disease is not spread on boots and clothing. Wash your vehicle if driving near ʻōhiʻa forests. The disease can remain alive and infectious in soil, so wash all dirt off on vehicles.

Dead or unhealthy ʻōhiʻa trees with reddish or brown leaves attached can be reported by submitting a photo at: www.643PEST.org or emailing a photo to the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee: oisc@hawaii.edu.