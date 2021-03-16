Lawmakers reject bill aimed at allowing residential development in Kaka’ako Makai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A rally was held in front of the State Capitol on Tuesday as a bill, aimed at allowing residential developments to be built in the Kaka’ako Makai area, was rejected by state lawmakers.

Bill SB 1334 would have overturned a 2006 Hawaii State law banning all residential development in Kaka’ako Makai. It would have also freed up 30-acres of land on Kaka’ako oceanfront land, which the Office of Hawaiian Affairs aimed to utilize for a Native Hawaiian housing project.

House of Representatives Speaker Scott Saiki, who opposed passing the bill, presented the following remarks to the crowd at the “Save Our Kakaʻako Makai” rally:

I want to inform you that I spoke with the Chair of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to inform her that the House will not advance S.B. 1334. As you know, the prohibition on residential development in Kakaʻako Makai has been in place since 2006. There is not a compelling reason for the Legislature to reverse this prohibition. Some will say that I oppose S.B. 1334 because Kakaʻako Makai is a part of my House district. This is not accurate. The issue here is larger than one person’s House district. Kakaʻako Makai is a statewide issue for all of us. Kakaʻako Makai is the last remaining parcel of viable open space between Waikiki and the airport. Preventing residential development will prevent uncontrolled development and preserve this open space for the next generation and the next-next generation. But I want to ask that you not consider the deferral of S.B. 1334 as a “win” for your organization. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has a significant responsibility to assist its beneficiaries.OHA needs financial resources to do this. Senator Moriwaki and I will attempt to work with OHA to explore alternatives to developing Kakaʻako Makai. I ask that everyone – including all of you here today – be constructive so that we can move together on this critical issue. Scott Saiki, House of Representatives Speaker

The office of Hawaiian Affairs also sent out this statement:

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) is deeply disappointed that a bill that would allow Native Hawaiians to develop housing in Kakaʻako Makai appears to be dead. We are saddened that Native Hawaiians were robbed of an opportunity to have their voices heard in a single hearing in the House of Representatives. Nevertheless, we remain steadfast. We understand that the pursuit of justice and self-determination for Native Hawaiians continues to be a challenge. We will now turn our attention to finishing our planning efforts. We hope that our progress over the next year will demonstrate that a Native Hawaiian vision for Kakaʻako Makai is something that the entire state will support. We look forward to coming back to the Legislature again next year to continue the discussion of allowing Native Hawaiians to build housing on our lands. OHA thanks our friends in the Senate for providing Native Hawaiians with a fair chance to make our case. In addition, we thank our growing number of supporters within the Native Hawaiian community and the broader public. Office of Hawaiian Affairs

Ron Iwami, who serves as President of Friends of Kewalos, one of the groups who organized the rally, said the following: