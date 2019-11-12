Rally and press conference in support of Oahu’s plastic ban bill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Zero Waste Oʻahu Coalition held a press conference on Tuesday to learn about the widespread business and community support for Bill 40.

This bill would gradually phase-out limited types of single-use plastics for takeout food and beverages that have reasonable and readily available alternative packages.

Speakers included businesses that have already made the move away from single-use plastics and featured local restaurant owners, small businesses, and community members.

