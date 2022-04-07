HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been four years since Hawaii’s minimum wage was raised to $10.10 per hour and lawmakers are looking to catch up.

A proposal to raise wages to $18 per hour by 2026 is moving forward at the State Capitol, but some worry about the impact it would have on local businesses.

Many workers are wondering if they will be getting a raise soon with inflation spiking and gas prices on the rise. The wage hike proposal is meant for them by almost doubling Hawaii’s minimum wage by 2026.

“I think it would be a lot better for people and maybe encourage more people could get out there and work and stuff, because I noticed plenty shortage around jobs right now,” said Embassy Suites busser/server Jordan Ramos.

Below is a breakdown of what HB2510 would mean for Hawaii’s minimum wage.

Eddie Flores runs L&L Hawaiian Barbeque and said he supports a minimum wage hike — but more moderate increases would be ideal.

“I would suggest they raise maybe $1 per year, like next year be $11, year after be $12 and so on, and hit to $15,” Flores said.

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce agrees with a $1 per year increase and said minimum wage employees usually work their way up.

“Minimum wage is a starter wage and for small businesses, oftentimes it’s not synonymous with a living wage. And that message oftentimes gets confusing,” said Wendy Laros, Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce president.

Sen. Brian Taniguchi supports the bill and said it is meant for Hawaii employees who are struggling to make ends meet.

“I think what we’re saying is that hopefully this will help them, especially those guys that have three jobs, they’ll help them a little bit more and keep them better able to survive in the economy,” Sen. Taniguchi said.

“Take a deep look into this cause the people want it for sure, I can almost guarantee that,” Ramos said.

HB2510 is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, April 12 before a final vote.