Raising Cane’s set to open on Sunday in Mililani

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is set to open on Sunday, June 14 in the Town Center of Mililani at 95-1249 Meheula Parkway. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru and take out service only.

This location marks the third Raising Cane’s on Oahu, joining the recently opened Hawaii Kai drive-thru and the original King Street restaurant near the University of Hawaii.

“We operate with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health,” said General Manager Charmaine Gaoiran, who is a resident of Wahiawa. “Our dining room will be closed for now, but you can still get friendly service, fresh, hot chicken and ice cold, fresh squeezed lemonade at our drive-thru or for take out. We are excited for the 100 new jobs this restaurant is bringing to the area.”

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is known for its commitment to active community involvement. As the Official Chicken of University of Hawaii Athletics, Raising Cane’s is a proud Oahu community member and the Mililani Crew is looking forward to supporting Central Oahu area schools and organizations during this crisis and beyond.

They plan to celebrate with Mililani High School, University of Hawaii, Oahu SPCA and all Central Oahu Caniacs with a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony in true Raising Cane’s fashion when it is safe to do so.

Raising Cane’s has consistently ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Named for Graves’ yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s has ONE LOVE: quality chicken finger meals. It’s signature Box Combo contains four hand battered and freshly fried chicken fingers, Cane’s Texas toast, its secret recipe sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and an ice-cold drink with selections like fresh-squeezed lemonade or fresh-brewed iced tea.

Raising Cane’s in Mililani will be open from every day from 10:00am to 10:00pm.