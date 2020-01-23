Raising Canes plans to hire employees for two new Hawaii locations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Raising Cane’s is making it easier to get it’s chicken fingers in central and east Oahu.

The Louisiana based restaurant chain opened it’s first location on King Street.

Now, they are gearing up to open two new locations in Mililani and Hawaii Kai.

They plan to hire 175 new employees between the two locations.



Job fairs will be held through February 4th.

Hawaii Kai restaurant is looking to hire 80 crewmembers for front of house, back of house and management positions.

The hiring open house will be on January 28 and February 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Panda Express at 333 Keahole Street, Honolulu.

Mililani restaurant is looking to hire 95 crewmembers for front of house, back of house and management positions.

The hiring open house will be held on each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. January 25 through February 8 at the Panda Express at 95-1249 Meheula Parkway, Suite 193, Mililani.