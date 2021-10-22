Raising Cane’s, Oahu SPCA hosts pet adoption fair for puppies, older dogs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People will soon be able to adopt puppies and older dogs at a pet adoption fair located at the Raising Cane’s located in the Hawaii Kai Towne Center with Oahu SPCA.

The adoption event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 24.

“Raising Canes is named after our founder’s dog. We wanted to collab with Oahu SPCA from a local perspective to make sure we’re taking care of local pets in our community,” explained Raising Cane’s Marketing Leader Ali Urbick.

Even if guests do not want to adopt a dog or are just not yet ready for one, they can still stop by the event to pet them or practice, as well as get free lemonade and balloons for keiki. There will also be a Raising Cane’s prize wheel with hundreds of prizes for attendees to win — free box combo cards or a chance to win a year’s worth of free Cane’s.

Additionally, beginning Monday, Nov. 1, all of the Raising Cane’s locations on Oahu will be offering two special editions of “Plush Puppies” for purchase at $8.99 based on the restaurant’s founder’s own dog. All proceeds will be donated to Oahu SPCA.