Raising Cane’s is coming to Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking for a job? Raising Cane’s is looking to hire 50 cooks, cashiers and crew members for its newest restaurant in Waikiki.

The grand opening of the chicken eatery is set to be held in late summer at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

“This is the sixth Raising Cane’s to open in Hawaii over the past two and a half years,” said Raymond Yeung, Raising Cane’s Area Director. “We are excited to announce that with this opening we are on the threshold of hiring our 400th Crewmember in Hawaii.”

Those looking to apply should do so by visiting their website.