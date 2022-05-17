HONOLULU (KHON2) — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is hiring.

The company needs 150 workers for its restaurants opening in Pearl City on Oahu and in Kahului on Maui.

Jobs open include management, cooks, cashiers, and customer service representatives.

The company said the “chickenthusiasts” need excellent communication and customer service skills.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

The Pearl City restaurant is located at 1240 Kuala Street.

The Kahului location is located at 176 Ho’okele Street across the street from the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center.

Job seekers can apply online at the Raising Cane’s job website for Hawaii.