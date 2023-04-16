HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association reached a tentative settlement for a new contract for Hawaii educators.

According to the association, they came into an agreement with the State of Hawaiʻi and the Board of Education for a new four-year contract from July 1 through June 30, 2027.

The contract includes a raise in each of the four years for teachers — increasing their average salary by over $10,000 said HSTA.

The HSTA Board hopes that all members vote yes on approving the tentative agreement.

The agreement would also bring an increase in the employer contribution to health premiums, supplementary pay and changes in the salary structure.

“We really have not had a chance to make substantive changes to contract language since 2013,” said HSTA President Osa Tui, Jr.

An in-person ratification vote is scheduled for April 26.