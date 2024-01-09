HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several areas on Oahu dealt with power outages as Hawaiian Electric initiated rolling blackouts, HECO said two generators went offline and stormy weather caused a shortage in the power supply.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Waikiki was in a complete blackout, while the power outages took some people by surprise. One person said they were at the movie theater when the power went out.

HECO said there was a series of events that contributed to insufficient power generation, forcing rolling blackouts through residential areas of the island.

Kakaako resident Katie Kenny said she disconnected some of her electronics when she heard of the scheduled power outages.

“I was prepared,” Kenny said. “I unplugged my work computer, all my gear hoping I didn’t blow anything up.”

Hawaiian Electric’s spokesperson Darren Pai said the H-power plant had a drop in its output, and said the cause was likely weather-related.

On Monday, HECO said two large generators at the Waiau Power Plant went offline, also due to weather impacts.

“One experienced some flooding as a result of the heavy rains,” Pai said. “And one received some storm damage to not the generating unit itself, but the line that connects it to the rest of the grid.”

On top of that, HECO said the rain and clouds reduced its solar energy systems. The battery storage did not reach full capacity, there was also a drop in its wind-generated energy.

State Representative Nicole Lowen, who chairs the House Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection said she is interested in hearing about maintenance of HECO’s facilities to ensure that is not a contributing factor to the outages.

“We know the utility is in kind of dire straits financially right now after the Maui fires,” Lowen said. “And probably a lot of their workforce has been pulled to Maui also, so I would just want to clarify whether any of that has impacted their ongoing maintenance schedules for facilities on other islands.”

Pai said HECO goes through scheduled maintenance of its infrastructure.

“We are constantly in a mode of evaluating equipment and maintaining it,” Pai said. “Replacing aging equipment or anything that needs to be in repair and so that is a continuous scheduled process.”

HECO does not anticipate any more rolling blackouts for Tuesday evening.