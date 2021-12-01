Rainbow Wahine’s Brooke Van Sickle & Robyn Ah Mow take home top Big West end of year honors

IRVINE, Calif.—The Big West Conference announced its all-conference awards as voted by the league coaches with the University of Hawai’i taking home top honors. Brooke Van Sickle was named Player of the Year, while Robyn Ah Mow earned Coach of the Year honors.



Three other Rainbow Wahine were recognized with Amber Igiede , Kate Lang and Skyler Williams each earning a spot on the all-conference first team. Lang was also named to the all-freshman team.



For guiding the Rainbow Wahine to back-to-back conference titles, Ah Mow earned Coach of the Year honors for the second time. In 2019 she was named Co-coach of the Year while winning the Big West for the first time as a head coach. The fourth-year skipper helped UH navigate through last year’s canceled season to come back strong in 2021 with a 18-2 conference mark.



Van Sickle proved to be the driving force in that run for a conference title. The senior captain has led Hawai’i all season in numerous statistical categories—including kills (361); kill/set (3.80); service aces (36) and points (433.0). The native of Battle Ground, Wash., finished among the Big West leaders in points (1st), kills (2nd) and service aces (2nd) per set, while also tallying 11 double-double on the season. Van Sickle earned honorable mention in 2019. UH has now claimed top conference player honors 28 times, including 11 times in the Big West.



UH’s dynamic middle blockers Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams gained first-team recognition once again after each earning the same honor in 2019. Igiede proved to be one of the most versatile players in the Big West, earning defensive and offensive Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks during UH’s title run. In conference matches, Igiede led the Big West in blocks per set (1.33) and was second in hitting percentage (.391).



Williams has also been a force at the net for UH in her final season as a Rainbow Wahine. The native of Bellflower, Calif., is second on the team and was among the Big West leaders in hitting percentage (.324) and blocks (87). The senior also has 180 kills on the year.



Kate Lang earned a spot on both the first team and freshman team after a superb inaugural campaign. The freshman from Keller, Texas was inserted into the starting lineup for good as UH opened Big West play and kept the UH offense humming the rest of the way. Lang led the conference in assists/set (10.58). She is also fourth on the team in digs (215) and blocks (32).

The Rainbow Wahine begin post-season play this Friday when they take on Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Wash. First serve is 4:30 p.m. PT/2:30 p.m. HT.