Rainbow Drive-In is heading to Waipahu

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Get ready restaurant goers! Rainbow Drive-In is set to open a new location in Waipahu in 2021.

The famous local eatery took to social media to announce it will be opening a fifth location on Oahu early next year.

The original restaurant opened on Oct. 2, 1961, in Kapahulu. The second opened in May of 2018 in Kalihi, the third at Pearlridge Center and the most recent in March in Ewa Beach.

A grand opening date has not been set yet.

