Rainbow Drive-in begins 60th anniversary celebration with donations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — They’re known for their slush floats, chili and “Gravy all over” plates. And on Sunday, they turn 60 years old.

As expected, lines were long at their Kapahulu location. Visitors and locals share why they keep coming back.

“Rainbows is the place to be to have plate lunches,” said former resident Boyd Tom. “I love rainbows, it’s very good. I grew up before teenage days, my dad used to bring us here and good food, everything. I love it.”

From now until Oct. 2, Rainbow Drive-in will donate a dollar from every plate sold, to local schools of their choice in the Kapahulu, Kalihi, Pearlridge, Ewa Beach and Waipahu neighborhoods.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid,” said customer Kevin Yoshioka. “My mom used to bring me here. My go-to is usually mix plate with boneless chicken, gravy all over. Those are the winners.”