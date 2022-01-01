Rain may delay US Navy’s timeline for flushing fuel-contaminated water out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The heavy rain forecast for Oahu may delay the US Navy’s timeline for flushing fuel-contaminated water out of its system.

“With that we’re going to be very closely watching the amount of water going into the storm drains,” said Capt. Darren Guenther of the Navy Region Hawaii on Friday, Dec. 31. “There’s a possibility if we get a lot of rain, we may need to slow some of our flushing operations to we don’t over burden the drains.”

That’s not the only thing causing delays. Questions from Kapilina Beach Homes residents got their in-home flushing schedule pushed back nearly a week.

The Navy says may hold an open house before resuming.

The new target start date is Wednesday Jan. 5.

Meanwhile in-home flushing at 635 homes in Pearl City was expected to wrap up Dec. 31, 2021.