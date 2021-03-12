Rain damages Waiahole Valley Potable Water System

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply puts out water for those impacted by the rain-damaged Waiahole Valley Potable Water System on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at noon.

The water system is being worked on. There is no estimated timeline of when it will be fixed.

The Board of Water Supply reports, if you need water, bring your clean water containers to starting at noon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 to the hydrant on Kamehameha Highway in front of Waiahole Poi Factory.

One faucet will be located at the hydrant

One faucet will be located closer to the Waiahole Poi Factory gravel parking lot.

There is no boil water requirement for water from the temporary Board of Water Supply faucets.

Parking is at the Waiahole Poi Factory parking lot.

Security will be on site to make sure people know where to go.

If there are problems with the temporary faucets, please contact the BWS at (808) 748-5000, extension 1.

If you have other questions, contact Jason Takata at (808) 587-0585.

Residents are asked to continue boiling water as per the notice that was given out on March 10, 2021. As of Friday, March 12, there is a two-day supply of water.