Rain causes major flooding to homes and businesses in Windward Oahu

KAHALUU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The rain has not let up over Windward Oahu causing major flooding and road closures in the Kahaluu area.

It’s been a very very busy day for first responders.

Police have had the roads closed in multiple areas aloog Kamehameha Highway because so many different streams have been overflowing throughout the day.

There are neighbors who built up rock walls and water is rushing.

There is a current here along rock walls with ending up down this driveway right next to Sunshine Arts Gallery.

Jim Franklin as well as residents who live in the area are dealing with the floodng caused by heavy rain.

Sunshine Arts Gallery owner Jim Franklin has been here since 1997.

“This is one of the big ones,” said Franklin. “That’s the high watermark from last year we were a foot deep inside that was a bad one.”

Over the years he’s built a wall in front of the shop and added door dams to keep the flood water at bay.

“All this water would be in the gallery right now but this is worked like a charm,” said Franklin.

Now the water is seeping underneath the walls

Outside the water is raging Like a river down the lane out to Kaneohe Bay.

“It’s a flowing water river,” Franklin explained.

“I don’t know how strong it is but it made me fall,” said Kahaluu resident Jennifer Lamb, whose home flooded. “It was a little scary driving my jeep out because I was afraid the jeep was just going to flow out into the ocean and float away.”

There’s at least two feet of water in her backyard.

“What’s happening is it looks like it’s coming from underneath out and under the toilet,” said Lamb. “It’s in the shower now so my house is flooding from underneath the house.”

According to Franklin this is part of the problem. Kahaluu stream is completely overgrown.

“All the rain in that little valley all comes down and unfortunately all of the neighbors and everybody blocked it off to save their houses in this stream right here is all clogged up,” lamb explained. “Nobody ever cleans that so the last place that for the water to go is down my driveway.”

KHON2 has reached out to the Department of Transportation. Their boundaries extend 10 feet out from the bridge.

KHON2 is looking into who maintains the stream.