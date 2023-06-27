HONOLULU (KHON2) — The construction of the rail line was a painful process for many business owners, as they lost customers who didn’t want to deal with reroutes and traffic jams. Some businesses never recovered, while others are now hoping Skyline can bring a boost in revenues.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For the owner of Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu seeing the train go by is sometimes a painful reminder.

“It’s hard to see that rail right in front every day. I don’t know, I have mixed feelings about it,” said Sadie Nakakura, Baldwin’s Sweet Shop owner.

As rail construction went on, she says traffic was a mess and parking stalls taken by massive construction equipment. Nakakura said they lost about 40% of their business and wound up closing an extra two days a week.

“The overhead would be more than, you know, and also we had to tell our employees not to come in for a while too because it wasn’t worth it,” said Nakakura.

It was every bit as bad for Shiro’s Saimin Haven.

“A lot of the detours, a lot of the no left turns here, no left turns there, a lot of shutting down one entry or exit of the shopping center really affected a lot of people,” said Bryce Fujimoto, co-owner of Shiro’s Saimin Haven.

Fujimoto says business dropped about 50%. And the construction pain hit them twice, first in Waipahu, then in Waimalu.

Shiro’s wound up closing its Waipahu restaurant permanently. Fujimoto says the landlord even offered him free rent to stay open, but Fujimoto says that wasn’t enough to make it worthwhile.

“It didn’t make any sense, we have a daily delivery that goes to our locations from this Waimalu location and sometimes it would take upwards of an hour to get one-way. So just getting inventory from point A to point B was very difficult,” said Fujimoto.

Nakakura sees better times ahead when Skyline runs regularly.

“I think it will be a lot better because the rail station is right down the road from us. People can just walk there come here just hop back on again,” she said.

Fujimoto doesn’t see that happening until many years later.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Once we get to Phase 5 and we can get to UH at Manoa, then I think we’ll see some improvements in traffic and maybe more town customers coming down our side,” said Fujimoto.